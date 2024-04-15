HSBC Increases Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target to $24.00

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HSBC from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TIGO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Millicom International Cellular from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of TIGO opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,394,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,903,000 after purchasing an additional 981,159 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter worth $9,000,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 334,189 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 126,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 126,350 shares in the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

