IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,658,800 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 1,290,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDPUF remained flat at $10.53 on Monday. 234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. IDP Education has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

