iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.78

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 24712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $755.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $489,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 62,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,597,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

