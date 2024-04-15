Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Gap Up to $20.58

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.58, but opened at $21.72. Immunome shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 71,310 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Immunome from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Immunome by 505.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,051,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 877,592 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Immunome by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Immunome by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

