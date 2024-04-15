IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Holdings Cut by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC lowered its holdings in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,375 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in IN8bio were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IN8bio by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IN8bio by 226.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.
IN8bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INAB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.02. 382,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,518. IN8bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.
IN8bio Profile
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.
