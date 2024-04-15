Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.14

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.14 and last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 169261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Inari Medical Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,336.33 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,271,000 after buying an additional 733,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,586 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 12.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

