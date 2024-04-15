Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock Price Up 3%

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 134,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 120,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Indivior Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 538.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDV. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,678,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

