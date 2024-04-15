Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of INFA opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Informatica has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -83.65, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $201,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,850.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $201,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,850.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,047 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Informatica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,702,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Informatica by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 183,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 46,520 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Informatica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Informatica by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 297,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

