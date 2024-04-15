InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $33.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. InMode traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 764898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INMD. UBS Group lifted their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in InMode by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,967 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $4,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.16.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. InMode’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

