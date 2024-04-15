Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Institutional Trading of Innate Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Innate Pharma by 132.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 190,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 108,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

