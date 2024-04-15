InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Gap Up to $3.91

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $4.05. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 776 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

InnovAge Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,687,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 285,536 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in InnovAge by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in InnovAge by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in InnovAge by 690.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in InnovAge by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Stories

