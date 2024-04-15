Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Acquired by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863,772 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $10,023,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period.

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.60.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

