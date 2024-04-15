Insider Selling: Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Insider Sells 675 Shares of Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 675 shares of Goodwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,640 ($71.38), for a total transaction of £38,070 ($48,183.77).
Goodwin Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of LON GDWN traded up GBX 160 ($2.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,200 ($78.47). 2,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419. Goodwin PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,780 ($47.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,200 ($78.47). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,497.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,395.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £465.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2,887.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39.
Goodwin Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 57.50 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Goodwin’s payout ratio is currently 5,528.85%.
About Goodwin
Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.
