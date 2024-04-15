Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $110.39 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,155,752.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 525,421 shares in the company, valued at $46,042,642.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,155,752.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,421 shares in the company, valued at $46,042,642.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,989 shares of company stock valued at $42,696,367 in the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,351,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

