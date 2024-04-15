Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.50. 1,420,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,965. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.08.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

