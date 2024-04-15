Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Investment analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TILE. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Interface Stock Performance

TILE opened at $15.43 on Monday. Interface has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. Interface had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

