Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFP. Raymond James lowered shares of Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Interfor and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interfor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.60.

Get Interfor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Interfor

Interfor Price Performance

TSE IFP opened at C$18.20 on Thursday. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$16.78 and a 52 week high of C$26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$936.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.59.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.65) by C($1.64). Interfor had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of C$785.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.