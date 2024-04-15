Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $191.65 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.02 billion and approximately $191.65 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $13.01 or 0.00020199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00057850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,707,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,685,586 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

