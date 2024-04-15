Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,751 ($60.13).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITRK shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.28) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($62.02) to GBX 5,400 ($68.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden bought 114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,032 ($63.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,736.48 ($7,260.45). 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LON ITRK traded up GBX 56 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,860 ($61.51). 232,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,741.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,328.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,746 ($47.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,068 ($64.14). The stock has a market cap of £7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,655.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 74 ($0.94) dividend. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,120.22%.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

