Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 352.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,271. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

