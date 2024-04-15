Invesco LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Invesco LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 4.8% of Invesco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.74. 1,685,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,643,444. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $331.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.