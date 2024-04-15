Invesco LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Invesco LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.87. 8,626,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,548,426. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

