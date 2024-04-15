Invesco LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Invesco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,532 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.73.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $9.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $613.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $601.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

