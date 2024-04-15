Invesco LLC Sells 295 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Invesco LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 222,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,911,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 289,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.83. 1,128,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,235. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.57. The company has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

