Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.7% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after acquiring an additional 880,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP remained flat at $161.98 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,631,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,778. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

