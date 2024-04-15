Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 492,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 381,271 shares.The stock last traded at $25.90 and had previously closed at $26.08.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.