Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,360 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,712,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,677,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421,051 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 270,122 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 898,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 268,246 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BAB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,077. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

