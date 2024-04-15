Investors Research Corp Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.20. 3,849,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,221,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

