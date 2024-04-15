Investors Research Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 391,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total transaction of $4,046,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,791,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,442,851.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total transaction of $4,046,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,791,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,442,851.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $2,702,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,179,231.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,375 shares of company stock worth $262,519,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $17.03 on Monday, reaching $277.29. 9,096,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,567,538. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.57 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.26.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

