iomart Group (LON:IOM) Upgraded to Buy by Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 185 ($2.34) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of iomart Group stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.66) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2,183.33 and a beta of 0.50. iomart Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 193.60 ($2.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,333.33%.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

