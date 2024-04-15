iomart Group (LON:IOM) Upgraded to Buy by Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 185 ($2.34) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on iomart Group
iomart Group Stock Performance
iomart Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,333.33%.
iomart Group Company Profile
iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iomart Group
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.