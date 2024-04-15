IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 997,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.90. 46,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,994. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

