Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Iris Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Iris Energy Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Iris Energy by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 649,411 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 235,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,655,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IREN opened at $4.65 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.