Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
NASDAQ IREN opened at $4.65 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
