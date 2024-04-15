Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Isabella Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ISBA opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $139.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of -0.10.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.18). Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

About Isabella Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

