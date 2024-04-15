iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638,100 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $219,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,282,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,302,523. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $92.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

