iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.27

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.27 and last traded at $53.61, with a volume of 135202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,571,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17,774.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 226,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,015,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.