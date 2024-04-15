iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,710 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $21,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 1,380,322 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after buying an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.51. 1,757,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,433. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

