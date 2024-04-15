iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.71

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGGGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.71 and last traded at $49.55, with a volume of 315425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,700,000 after buying an additional 1,645,639 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,574,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,820,000 after acquiring an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,099,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after buying an additional 108,951 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 711,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 442,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

