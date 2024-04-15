iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.75

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.75 and last traded at $71.65, with a volume of 8067706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,546,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,774,000 after buying an additional 12,659,503 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

