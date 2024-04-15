iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 175,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.35. 163,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,562. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

