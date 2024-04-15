iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 375,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 399,846 shares.The stock last traded at $46.14 and had previously closed at $46.35.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGF. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

