iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 118.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,596 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,448,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,161,313. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

