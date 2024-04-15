iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,656,000 after purchasing an additional 96,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,493,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

EFG traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.27. 504,112 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

