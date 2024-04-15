iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.43. 434,737 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

