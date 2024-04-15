iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.51

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.51 and last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 4669545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

