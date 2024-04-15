iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.78

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 179295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.88.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PICK. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.