iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.26

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 57810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $748.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $285,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

