iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.88

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.88 and last traded at $101.91, with a volume of 437695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.45.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.19.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 104,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $8,270,000.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
