iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.88

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.88 and last traded at $101.91, with a volume of 437695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.45.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.19.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $286,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 104,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $8,270,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.