iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,813,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 4,706,886 shares.The stock last traded at $30.83 and had previously closed at $31.25.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1561 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
