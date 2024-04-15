iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,813,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 4,706,886 shares.The stock last traded at $30.83 and had previously closed at $31.25.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1561 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

