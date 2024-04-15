iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,739 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,569. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

