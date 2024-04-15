iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Keel Point LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 4.0% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keel Point LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $33,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.17. 473,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,064. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.00 and a 200 day moving average of $260.98. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.31 and a twelve month high of $288.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

